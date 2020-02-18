Smith Moore & CO. Sells 12,266 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $95.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.13. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.45 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

