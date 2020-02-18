Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $29,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $24,308,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 97.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,858,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.91.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

