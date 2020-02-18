SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,019,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,806,000 after buying an additional 461,961 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,623,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

