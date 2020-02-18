SNS Financial Group LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.40. 5,060,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

