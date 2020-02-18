SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 40,021,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,026,914. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

