SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.42. 1,809,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

