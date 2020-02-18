SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 367,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 275,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 198,047 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 184.4% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 100,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,569. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

