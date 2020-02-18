SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.30. 930,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,211. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $130.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

