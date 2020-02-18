SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. 5,517,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

