Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Trading Down 0.6%

Solera National Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:SLRK) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.46, 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The company has a market cap of $47.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

