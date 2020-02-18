South Street Advisors LLC Has $13.10 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 3.4% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,269,863,000 after buying an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,564. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

