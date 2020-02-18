South Street Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,386 shares of company stock worth $185,129 over the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

