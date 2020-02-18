Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after purchasing an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,106,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $113,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

