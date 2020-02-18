Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. 156,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.