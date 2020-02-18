Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 372.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.22. 7,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.94. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

