Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1,335.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in KLA by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.94. 88,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,657 shares of company stock worth $1,344,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.