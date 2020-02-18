Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 7,445.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.42. 1,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,118. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $136.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.94.

