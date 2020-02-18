Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.09. 19,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

