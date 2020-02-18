Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

