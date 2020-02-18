SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Financial Insights Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 8.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of QUS opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50.

