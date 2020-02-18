SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Smith Moore & CO.’s 2nd Largest Position

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 4.6% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $21,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.94. The company had a trading volume of 663,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,936. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $328.72 and a 1 year high of $383.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

