Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 26,670 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,670 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.86. 12,863,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,244,730. The stock has a market cap of $256.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

