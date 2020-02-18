Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Tops $0.0955

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $2,236.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025759 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012079 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.49 or 0.02560062 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000635 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019145 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

