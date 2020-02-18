Spiking Market Capitalization Reaches $815,434.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. Spiking has a total market cap of $815,434.00 and approximately $925,948.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spiking has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00493425 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.17 or 0.06391808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00069037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00028275 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010413 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens.

Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Spiking's official website is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

