Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.
SR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FIX began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after purchasing an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spire by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
