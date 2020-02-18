Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

SR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. FIX began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a twelve month low of $74.34 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spire by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,469,000 after purchasing an additional 127,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Spire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Spire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spire by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

