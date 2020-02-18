St Barbara (ASX:SBM) Trading 1.1% Higher

St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.80 ($1.98) and last traded at A$2.76 ($1.96), 2,850,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.73 ($1.94).

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 10.07 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

St Barbara Company Profile (ASX:SBM)

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

