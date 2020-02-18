Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director John P. Gethin sold 2,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,716.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,205 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $313,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

