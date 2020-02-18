State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 120 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38. Novanta Inc has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

