State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 160 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 57.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Strategic Education by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.79. 3,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,394. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.03 and its 200-day moving average is $152.44. Strategic Education Inc has a 1 year low of $118.12 and a 1 year high of $189.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

