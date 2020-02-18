State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,890 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,442,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 416,019 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth $21,324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

FRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FRME traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 3,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,819. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.