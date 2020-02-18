State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of American States Water worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American States Water by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. 2,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,954. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $34,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

