State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 870 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.14. 2,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.38.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

