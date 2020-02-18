State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.30 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of LivePerson worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,123 shares of company stock worth $2,487,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. 73,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

