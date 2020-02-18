State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of MEDNAX worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

