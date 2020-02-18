State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 344,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 772,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 31.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 130,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. 25,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,907. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.