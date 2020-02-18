State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Brooks Automation worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,503 shares of company stock worth $10,316,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,642. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

