State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Irhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $124,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.14. 26,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.88. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.07.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

