State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys Shares of 246,540 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 246,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 2,657,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

