State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.20 Million Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,367,683. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

