State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,402 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $201,432.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,670.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.26, for a total value of $204,486.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,942,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,273 shares of company stock worth $5,582,346 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.74. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

