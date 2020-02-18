State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,511 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,123. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total value of $1,470,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,134.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. G.Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

