State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,538 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 135.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 83,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.16. 34,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,876. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $121.06 and a one year high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

