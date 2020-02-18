State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,853 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $100.55. 228,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

