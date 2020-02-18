State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 82,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

EWBC traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,863. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $56.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

