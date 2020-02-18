State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $533,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.