State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $440,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 182,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

