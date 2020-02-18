State Street Corp Purchases 283,505 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $481,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,330. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $224.84 and a one year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $873,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,554.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

