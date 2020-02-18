State Street Corp Sells 1,638,854 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,350,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,638,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $457,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 146,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,734. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

