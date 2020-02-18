State Street Corp Sells 3,135 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,973,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.07% of Pentair worth $503,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. 21,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,346. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

