Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.49 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 68,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 161,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $5,423,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 606,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 43,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.50. 4,896,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,844,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.47. The firm has a market cap of $431.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.